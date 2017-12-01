From the Noticeboard

GHOSTS

They stood looking out

from every line

and nothing spoke to them.

They whispered to each other

and let their eyes roll up.

They ate the alphabet.

The trees budded, leafed, and coloured

The seasons passed unsung

The snake chewed a little more

of its tail each day until it disappeared.

It was so dark.

I waited and watched the trees.

Tonight the blossoms fall

like fireflies on my skin

and I hear again those syllables

that others have forgotten.

Beth Janzen. Night Vanishes. Saturday Morning Chapbooks, 2004.

