From the Noticeboard

Powerful Women in Politics

The newly revitalized New Democratic Party of Prince Edward Island Women's Committee will kick off 2 [ ... ]

Theatre Festival 2018

It’s time to start planning Prince Edward Island’s annual celebration of World Theatre Day is t [ ... ]

GHOSTS

They stood looking out
from every line
and nothing spoke to them.

They whispered to each other
and let their eyes roll up.
They ate the alphabet.

The trees budded, leafed, and coloured
The seasons passed unsung

The snake chewed a little more
of its tail each day until it disappeared.

It was so dark.

I waited and watched the trees.

Tonight the blossoms fall
like fireflies on my skin
and I hear again those syllables
that others have forgotten.

Beth Janzen. Night Vanishes. Saturday Morning Chapbooks, 2004.

PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.

 

Loving Vincent

January 5–7 & 12–13
City Cinema PG, mature theme, sexual content, violence
Dir: Dorota Kobiel [ ... ]

Winter concert ceilidh series

Select Sundays beginning January 21
Trinity United Church, Summerside A winter concert-ceilidh serie [ ... ]

Call Me By Your Name

January 8–13
City Cinema 14A, coarse language, sexual content
Dir: Luca Guadagnino, Italy, 132 min. [ ... ]

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

2017 Symons Medal

Prestigious honour to be awarded to the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau Confederation Centre of the [ ... ]

CCOA will livestream 2017 Symons Lecture

On November 23 at 12 pm Confederation Centre of the Arts will livestream, in both official languages [ ... ]

