From the Noticeboard

GHOSTS
They stood looking out
from every line
and nothing spoke to them.
They whispered to each other
and let their eyes roll up.
They ate the alphabet.
The trees budded, leafed, and coloured
The seasons passed unsung
The snake chewed a little more
of its tail each day until it disappeared.
It was so dark.
I waited and watched the trees.
Tonight the blossoms fall
like fireflies on my skin
and I hear again those syllables
that others have forgotten.
Beth Janzen. Night Vanishes. Saturday Morning Chapbooks, 2004.
PEI poet laureate Deirdre Kessler selects a poem a month by an Island poet for readers of The Buzz.