BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

PEI Sociable Singles

PEI Sociable Singles is a non-profit, non-denominational, social group with members age 40 and over. [ ... ]

Plum Pudding Fundraiser

Buy puddings to support Community Legal Information Association and the PEI Humane Society. Handmade [ ... ]

Submitted by Ann Thurlow

Chef, restaurant owner, caterer, creative culinary spirit, Maxine Delaney’s name is associated on PEI with wonderful food.

“I grew up on a farm in Alberta. My dad had a lot of heavy equipment and he got a contract to clear some bush up north. He took a crew up and I decided to go along. When we first got there, the camp cook went into town for supplies and just never came back.

“My dad asked me if I’d be willing to take on the job and I said I’d try it.

“Someone had dropped off four chickens so I figured out how to butcher them. Then I made a nice coating with flour and spices and I fried them. Trouble was, they were old laying hens, so completely inedible. But the guys complimented the coating.

“The next night I found an old Betty Crocker cookbook and tried to make Sombrero Pie. But I used chilis instead of chili powder. Of course it was too hot to eat.”

Events Calendar

Last month November 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30
MacLean Funeral Home
Royal Pita Bakery

Some Upcoming Events

Rappers at Baba’s

Evil Ebenezer and JYAY with local openers November 28
Baba's Lounge  SDK (Stomp Down Killaz) A [ ... ]

Evening of Irish Music and Craic

November 29
The Pourhouse Join renowned Irish traditional singer Mossie O’Scanláin, Irish style f [ ... ]

Greer View Mirror

Early work by Nova Scotia artist John Greer Until January 13
Confederation Centre Art Gallery The C [ ... ]

PEI Symphony
Royal Pita Bakery

Recent News & Articles

The Guest Book: Dr. Alan Reesor

PEI Symphony, then and now On PEI, there is another anniversary besides Canada’s 150th to be cele [ ... ]

Over-the-phone support

Islanders who call 9-1-1 for medical emergencies can now get support over the phone until first resp [ ... ]

Inspired idea

One Great Thing
by Ann Thurlow Down at the waterfront you can hear the tourists murmuring and the ki [ ... ]

Able Healthcare
Owl's Hollow