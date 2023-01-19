From the Noticeboard

by Ann Thurlow

I started writing for The Buzz in 2007. I said I would do it for ten years. I have just realized that anniversary slipped by with me realizing it. But a promise is a promise so I’m going to call it quits.

The reason I didn’t notice is probably because I’ve been having a lot of fun. A few years ago, Buzz editor Peter Richards gave me a chance to write about food. I love writing about food. But even more so, I love eating and I love the people who grow food, who work to add value to it in all sorts of ways, the people who cook it and serve it. I feel as if these are my people. Writing about them, even in a brief and tangential way, gave me an entrée into their world.

It has been especially gratifying to meet the people who have moved to PEI to introduce us to their wonderful food. Where would I be without Leonhard’s (French toast with cheese and tomatoes), Pho Hung (pho A18, extra vegetables), Seoul Food (kimchee, bimimbap), The Little Kitchen (salt and pepper chicken with noodles), The Himalayan (Tibetan chicken with red pepper), Sadat’s (all the soups, all the kababs). I have been constantly inspired by these people’s hard work; I have been the lucky beneficiary of their many kindnesses. Having these folks around has made writing about food easy.

And I love people who take the familiar and turn it on its head. Butter in coffee at the Riverview Country market, some of the consistently best food in PEI at coffee shops (I’m looking at you, brussels sprout bahn mi at Kettle Black), farmer Soleil Hutchinson’s wonderful market garden, vegan chocolates, handpies, mortadella…my head is spinning. We are blessed again and again by people who want to make better food. We are also blessed with people like Sharon Labchuk, who is a tireless campaigner to make sure the food we eat is safe and sustainable. Or people like Pauline Howard who works diligently against the ridiculous problem (with all this bounty) of food insecurity.

I have tried to do my little bit by going out to find interesting food and telling people about it. But you’re on your own now, kids. When you do find good food, make sure you tell the people who made it how much you appreciate it. Then tell your friends.

Find the good and celebrate it.