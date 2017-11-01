From the Noticeboard

The East Pointers

JUNO-award winning, Prince Edward Island based group The East Pointers have released their sophomore LP What We Leave Behind. Produced by Gordie Sampson, the album carves a new path for The East Pointers, as they continue to blur the lines between traditional and popular music and develop a fan-base around the globe.

The East Pointers—fiddler-singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron—present live shows with an authenticity that makes their instrumental tunes practically cartwheel and infuses their lyric-driven songs with poignancy and grace. The folk power trio who mix dynamic transatlantic Celtic sounds with three part-harmonies have been collecting accolades since the release of their debut album Secret Victory including, a 2017 Juno Award for Traditional Roots Album of the Year as well as a 2016 Canadian Folk Music Award for Ensemble of the Year.

In 2016, Tim Chaisson (fiddler, singer) along with his two brothers and five cousins took over as festival organizers of the annual Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival continuing the family tradition for it’s 41st year this year. The festival is dedicated to keeping traditional fiddling and Celtic music alive as well as sharing, celebrating and preserving the traditional sounds of PEI and Atlantic Canada. Recently the band treated a group of hometown fans and volunteers of the festival to a private concert of the new album in the most PEI way possible, on the water.

The band will head on a massive international tour this fall and winter including dates in the UK and Australia and are planning a Canadian tour next spring.