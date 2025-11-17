From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Liam Corcoran

NEVAHLAND—Liam CorcoranFormer Two Hours Traffic frontman Liam Corcoran has his skills as a storyteller on display in his new album, NEVAHLAND. Whether in the foreshadowing of album opener “Never Ever,” the simplicity of “Opposite Vultures,” or the Americana-tinged pop of “Tick Tock,” Corcoran’s fictional tale is woven through a sonic backdrop that serves to deepen the story and highlight the emotions of its protagonists.

NEVAHLAND is Liam Corcoran’s follow-up to his 2015 solo mini-album, ROM-DROM, and his first full-length since the disbanding of Two Hours Traffic in 2013.

The Strombo Show recently premiered a single from the new album, “Out Of This World 2,” a song that taps into the uncertainty of life on the road. “I was thinking back to all the touring and traveling I did with my old band, and how it can become a bit of an addiction to try and be a new person every night in a new city,” Corcoran tells Strombo.

The song’s theme also ties into the narrative that runs throughout NEVAHLAND. Featuring guest appearances from Kinley Dowling (Hey Rosetta!, KINLEY), Emilee Sorrey (SORREY), Dan Griffin (Teen Ravine), and Nathan Wiley, NEVAHLAND follows the story of three couples facing an impossible decision.

As an disaster threatens their small community, a mysterious man claiming to be a priest rolls into their lives. Under the chaotic circumstances of evacuation, the couples follow the man as he promises to lead them to safety. The record traces the trajectory of these characters as they prepare to leave the only home they’ve ever known.

