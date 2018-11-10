From the Noticeboard

Element and Broadbent II

Element and Broadbent’s sophomore album Safe Spaces is an ode to Millennials. It is about things they say, and the way they act (whether they know it or not). It isn’t a criticism, but merely an observation of a generation that really has no identity, according to the duo, and is more known for material things and being PC.

The album was recorded in the summer of 2017 in Charlottetown. All lyrics are by Eric Broadbent, except a featured verse by Cape Breton rapper Matt Nokes in the song “Why you tellin’ me.” All beats, mixing, mastering and art are by Element.

The album will soon be available on Spotify, iTunes and most online stores.