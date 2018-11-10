From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Veg PEI community vegan potluck

If you are a vegan or vegan-curious, join fellow Islanders at Veg PEI’s monthly community potluck  [ ... ]

Watershed Photo Contest

The Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bays are sponsoring a photography contest that is open to any f [ ... ]

Element and Broadbent II

Safe Spaces—Element and Broadbent IIElement and Broadbent’s sophomore album Safe Spaces is an ode to Millennials. It is about things they say, and the way they act (whether they know it or not). It isn’t a criticism, but merely an observation of a generation that really has no identity, according to the duo, and is more known for material things and being PC.

The album was recorded in the summer of 2017 in Charlottetown. All lyrics are by Eric Broadbent, except a featured verse by Cape Breton rapper Matt Nokes in the song “Why you tellin’ me.” All beats, mixing, mastering and art are by Element.

The album will soon be available on Spotify, iTunes and most online stores.

Brad’s Status

November 10–18
City Cinema 14A, coarse language, mature theme
Dir: Mike White, US, 102 min. Ben Sti [ ... ]

Winter’s Tales

Newfoundland author Kevin Major at UPEI November 23
UPEI  The Winter’s Tales Author Reading  [ ... ]

Dave Gunning and James Keelaghan in Summ...

January 12
Harbourfront Theatre Singer-songwriters Dave Gunning and James Keelaghan will take to the [ ... ]

The Guest Book: Dr. Alan Reesor

PEI Symphony, then and now On PEI, there is another anniversary besides Canada’s 150th to be cele [ ... ]

Over-the-phone support

Islanders who call 9-1-1 for medical emergencies can now get support over the phone until first resp [ ... ]

Inspired idea

One Great Thing
by Ann Thurlow Down at the waterfront you can hear the tourists murmuring and the ki [ ... ]

