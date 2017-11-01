From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Rawlins Cross—Rock SteadyRawlins Cross Celtic rock band has rekindled the magic with their six-track EP, Rock Steady, set to be released December 1 through GroundSwell Music.

Rock Steady was co-produced by Jon Landry and Geoff Panting. Rawlins Cross entered the East Coast music scene over 25 years ago with their album A Turn of the Wheel, and, through the years, has recorded eight albums and toured extensively throughout Canada, the United States and Europe. They have received two JUNO nominations and and many ECMA awards. 

Rawlins Cross was formed in St. John’s, Newfoundland in the late 1980s by songwriting brothers Dave Panting (guitar and mandolin) and Geoff Panting (keyboards and accordion), and Ian McKinnon (highland pipes and tin whistle). After adding a rhythm section of Halifax bassist Brian Bourne and Ontario-based drummer Howie Southwood, Rawlins Cross enlisted PEI singer Joey Kitson.

Since then, Rawlins Cross has been at the vanguard of the fusion of Celtic traditional music with the rhythms of rock, pop and worldbeat music, equally at ease with a soulful Highland Air (MacPherson’s Lament) or a raucous party song (Colleen, Reel ‘n’ Roll, Rock Steady). With total album sales topping 100,000 units, Rawlins Cross has been one of the region’s most successful bands.

In 2008 Rawlins Cross reunited after a several year hiatus and released Anthology, a compilation of its best recorded songs. In Fall 2010, the band released Heart Head Hands (GroundSwell/ Warner Music). This marked the band’s first full album release in 12 years. 

Rock Steady, a collection of new songs along with a string of successful festival performances, has added some spring to the step of this venerable East Coast act.

