From the Noticeboard

Baby God

Baby God—Baby GodBaby God has released their debut self-titled album digitally.

Baby God is “a charming mess of indierock, alt-country and folk” say band members Andrew Murray and Nathan Gill. You may know Andrew from his time with English Words and Wildcat and Nathan from Two Hours Traffic and the North Lakes. This project finds the two songwriters away from home having left various relationships and bands.

Baby God was recorded under string lights in Nathan’s living room in Toronto. It is an album of the idyllic, idols and idling. The song-first approach and lo-fi production values keeps their album candid and direct, say the duo.

Mixed by the band and mastered by Dan Weston (Daniel Romano. Tribe Called Red), the album also features contributions from Chris Robinson (slide guitar), Nick Doneff (pedal steel) and Noah McDougall (piano).

Tracks on Baby God are Down Then Up, Days Behind, You Are Mine, Only Less, All of the Time, Meanwhile A.Y. Jackson, By Nature, Marigold, What I’m Sayin’, Dark Castle, Hard to Wait, Livin’ Through the Years, How Deep is Down. Check it out at @bbabygodd.

You'll be able to find the album on iTunes, Spotify and other streaming services. Or you can stream/buy it at bbabygodd.bandcamp.com.

