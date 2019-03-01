BUZZon.com
Submit Event

Lennie Gallant

Lennie GallantLennie Gallant’s new single, “There’s a Storm Comin’,” is from his 2019 ECMA-nominated album, Time Travel. The song is not only a forecast for those on the highway, but also a plea to make one’s way through a stormy relationship to find peace and reconciliation.

Time Travel was produced, engineered and mixed by Daniel Ledwell and published by Gallant Effort Productions.

Lennie Gallant, a native of Rustico, has recorded twelve albums, which have won him a host of awards and nominations.

lenniegallant.com

Events Calendar

Last month March 2019 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31
Pink Floyd Experience

Recent News & Articles

New location for PEI MFRC

After being closed for most of 2018, the PEI Military Family Resource Centre (PEI MFRC) has re-opene [ ... ]

Music PEI SOCAN Songwriter of the Year A...

Music PEI kicked off the first of the ticketed shows for 2019 Credit Union Music PEI Week on Thursda [ ... ]

PEI director

Charlotte Gowdy to direct Crimes of the Heart at Watermark Watermark Theatre has announced that Cha [ ... ]