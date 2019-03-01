Events Calendar

Lennie Gallant

Lennie Gallant’s new single, “There’s a Storm Comin’,” is from his 2019 ECMA-nominated album, Time Travel. The song is not only a forecast for those on the highway, but also a plea to make one’s way through a stormy relationship to find peace and reconciliation.

Time Travel was produced, engineered and mixed by Daniel Ledwell and published by Gallant Effort Productions.

Lennie Gallant, a native of Rustico, has recorded twelve albums, which have won him a host of awards and nominations.

