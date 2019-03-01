BUZZon.com
Submit Event

Lawrence Maxwell

Lawrence Maxwell—Unfinished BusinessLawrence Maxwell is wasting no time after winning Country Recording of the Year at the 2019 Music PEI awards.

His new single, “Unfinished Business” is available March 1, 2019 on all platforms. The song details the story of a teenage love that is lost but not forgotten.

“The optimistic tone and warm groove allow space to reflect on the memories and emotions associated with rekindling an old flame,” says Maxwell.

“Unfinished Business” is Lawrence Maxwell’s follow-up single to his award-winning debut album, Not Your Outlaw.

“Unfinished Business” was recorded at The Hill Sound Studio with producer/engineer Adam Gallant. Artwork is by Aidan Searle.

Events Calendar

Last month March 2019 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31
Pink Floyd Experience

Recent News & Articles

New location for PEI MFRC

After being closed for most of 2018, the PEI Military Family Resource Centre (PEI MFRC) has re-opene [ ... ]

Music PEI SOCAN Songwriter of the Year A...

Music PEI kicked off the first of the ticketed shows for 2019 Credit Union Music PEI Week on Thursda [ ... ]

PEI director

Charlotte Gowdy to direct Crimes of the Heart at Watermark Watermark Theatre has announced that Cha [ ... ]