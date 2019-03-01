Events Calendar

Lawrence Maxwell

Lawrence Maxwell is wasting no time after winning Country Recording of the Year at the 2019 Music PEI awards.

His new single, “Unfinished Business” is available March 1, 2019 on all platforms. The song details the story of a teenage love that is lost but not forgotten.

“The optimistic tone and warm groove allow space to reflect on the memories and emotions associated with rekindling an old flame,” says Maxwell.

“Unfinished Business” is Lawrence Maxwell’s follow-up single to his award-winning debut album, Not Your Outlaw.

“Unfinished Business” was recorded at The Hill Sound Studio with producer/engineer Adam Gallant. Artwork is by Aidan Searle.