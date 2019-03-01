Events Calendar

Logan Richard

Growing up in Stratford, PEI, music was always a driving force for Logan Richard. After picking up the guitar at the age of ten, he quickly became known among the local blues crowd as a force to be reckoned with.

Logan now has two releases under his own name, a 3-song EP, The Split, and a follow up single, “Halfway to Go.” Logan’s first full-length album is set for release later this year. “Lover Again,” recently released, is the designated lead single and gives a sense of the direction he is heading with the project.

It was produced by Chris Kirby with musicians Chris Kirby (keys, percussion), Joce Reyome (vocals) and Logan Richard, (guitars, bass, vocals).

A single release party will be held March 2, 2019 at bar1911 in Charlottetown.