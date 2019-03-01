Events Calendar

BUZZon.com
Will Allen

Will AllenWill Allen is a songwriter and performer from Kensington. His debut single “Didn’t You Know” will be released on all digital music platforms on March 22, 2019.

Will started writing music when he was 16 years old. While getting a degree and establishing a career in engineering, Will has written and performed his music across PEI as a solo musician.

In 2016, Will was named a PEI Top Ten Finalist in the CBC Searchlight Music Competition for his song “It’s About Time,” and is currently a contestant in the Searchlight competition for his song “Painted Your Picture.”

His debut EP Painted Your Picture was nominated for the Music PEI Rock Album of the Year.

Will and his band are planning the Painted Your Picture album release party for April 2019. 

