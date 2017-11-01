From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Free Sobeys Nutrition Classes

Nutrition events continue at Sobeys locations: Taste and Learn….Healthier Cookie Swap! class will [ ... ]

Festive Wreath Contest & Exhibition

It’s time for the annual Friends of Confederation Centre Festive Wreath Exhibition. Show off your  [ ... ]

Alan MacLeod

Alan MacLeod has a new book entitled Remembered in Bronze and Stone: Canada's Great War Memorial Statuary about the nation’s war memorials including those in Charlottetown and other parts of the province.

Remembered in Bronze and Stone evokes the years immediately following the First World War, when grief was still freshly felt in communities from one end of Canada to the other. This book tells the story of the nation’s war memorials particularly bronze or stone sculptures depicting Canadian soldiers through the artists who conceived them, the communities that built them, and, above all, those who died in the war and were immortalized in these stunning sculptures raised in their honour. A century has passed since Canadians were scarred by the loss of more than sixty thousand sons and daughters, who now lie in faraway battlefield graves. Highlighting more than 130 monuments from coast to coast, Remembered in Bronze and Stone revives a pivotal period in history that changed Canada forever.

A love story

ACT presents The Shop Around the Corner November 16, 17 & 18
The Guild Preparations for ACT’s [ ... ]

Eptek Lunch Time Film Series

Thursdays 
Eptek Centre Eptek Lunchtime Films continue on Thursdays at noon. Coffee, tea, and c [ ... ]

Island Christmas Review at Harmony House

December 7–8 & 14–15 
Harmony House Theatre When putting together “The Island Christm [ ... ]

The Guest Book: Dr. Alan Reesor

PEI Symphony, then and now On PEI, there is another anniversary besides Canada’s 150th to be cele [ ... ]

Over-the-phone support

Islanders who call 9-1-1 for medical emergencies can now get support over the phone until first resp [ ... ]

Inspired idea

by Ann Thurlow Down at the waterfront you can hear the tourists murmuring and the ki [ ... ]

