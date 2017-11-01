From the Noticeboard

Alan MacLeod

Alan MacLeod has a new book entitled Remembered in Bronze and Stone: Canada's Great War Memorial Statuary about the nation’s war memorials including those in Charlottetown and other parts of the province.

Remembered in Bronze and Stone evokes the years immediately following the First World War, when grief was still freshly felt in communities from one end of Canada to the other. This book tells the story of the nation’s war memorials particularly bronze or stone sculptures depicting Canadian soldiers through the artists who conceived them, the communities that built them, and, above all, those who died in the war and were immortalized in these stunning sculptures raised in their honour. A century has passed since Canadians were scarred by the loss of more than sixty thousand sons and daughters, who now lie in faraway battlefield graves. Highlighting more than 130 monuments from coast to coast, Remembered in Bronze and Stone revives a pivotal period in history that changed Canada forever.