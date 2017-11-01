From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Adam-Michael James

Television’s supernatural sitcom, Bewitched, is getting a wrap-up 45 years after it went off the air. In the show’s original 1964-1972 run, the tale of witch Samantha Stephens and her mortal husband Darrin ended on what might be called a “regular” episode, since series finales were not commonplace for long-running shows like they are today. Now, author Adam-Michael James gives Bewitched fans closure in his latest book, I, Samantha, Take This Mortal, Darrin.

Expanding on a concept created in James’ previous work, The Bewitched Continuum, which explores consistencies and inconsistencies in Bewitched’s overall storyline, James introduces a novelized two part “episode” that takes place a week after the show’s final first-run installment in 1972, bringing back favorite characters, creating backstories for the Stephenses, and building on the show’s messages of equality and acceptance.

In the story, McMann & Tate advertising executive Darrin gets a long-awaited promotion—but during a party Samantha throws for him, she is forced to out herself as a witch to explain a magical mishap to her mortal guests, pitting her against the almighty Witches Council in a high-stakes fight for her family.

In conjunction with Bookmark, I, Samantha, Take This Mortal, Darrin will have its official launch on its release date November 21. Attendees will watch Bewitched’s last episode to set the tone for James’ exclusive reading from his book and are encouraged to dress in styles of the early ‘70s to celebrate the period. Visit facebook.com/bwcontinuum for more details and the launch’s time and place.

