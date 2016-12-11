BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Participate in fitness research

Researchers from Health PEI and UPEI’s Kinesiology program are seeking participants to take part i [ ... ]

Christmas sequenced lights and music sho...

Gary’s Christmas sequenced lights and music show begins their 5th season in December at 19 Campbel [ ... ]

Leonard Cusack

Owen Connolly: The Making of a Legacy 1820–2016—Leonard CusackFrom 1888 to 2016 on PEI, the Owen Connolly Estate has funded approximately $3 million to help thousands of Island students of Irish Catholic heritage gain a higher education, and achieve career success. A new book, Owen Connolly: The Making of a Legacy 1820-2016, by historian Leonard Cusack, is the remarkable rags-to-riches story of the man who created this legacy, and the people who protected it.

Owen Connolly is best recognized today as the man whose bust sits atop the Churchill Arms building on Queen Street in Charlottetown. But in 1839 he was a young immigrant lad escaping poverty and repression in his homeland of Ireland when he first stepped onto the docks in Charlottetown, PEI. Over the next forty years he rose from being a dirt-poor farmer in Watervale to one of the wealthiest man on Prince Edward Island.

His story unfolds against the backdrop of 19th century boom times. By 1852, Connolly had set up a store in Charlottetown and within a few years was wholesaling goods to other merchants. He expanded into importing and exporting, banking, real estate; set up branch stores in Souris, Cardigan, and Montague; and became one of Charlottetown’s most prominent citizens.

Owen Connolly was a special kind of entrepreneur; with little formal education, he could write well and was good with numbers. When he died in 1887, he left almost all of his fortune to provide bursaries to poor Irish Catholic students from PEI. Many of those students studied at St. Dunstan’s, or more recently, at UPEI. Seven of them are profiled in a color section of this new book: Regis Duffy, Father Art O’Shea, Albert Fogarty, Joe McGuire, Danny Murphy, Ron Keefe, and Randi Doyle.

The management of Connolly’s estate is also an amazing story. Its many trustees, including many prominent figures in the Roman Catholic church, have steered the estate through some tumultuous times and continue to operate it on a sound financial basis: its value today is in the millions.

Leonard Cusack’s narrative is both a skilfully woven biography of Owen Connolly and a history of his legacy of education on Prince Edward Island. This new book is co-published by Island Studies Press at UPEI and the Connolly Estate, and is available in both soft and hard cover editions at Island bookstores, including UPEI bookstore.

The launch is on Thursday, November 30, at 7:00 pm at the PEI Brewing Company in Charlottetown. The event will feature the Irish group, Omos.

Events Calendar

Last month November 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30
Owl's Hollow
King's Playhouse

Some Upcoming Events

ArtTalk with Ron Hawker

November 30
Confederation Centre Art Gallery  The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlotte [ ... ]

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

December 11–16
City Cinema 14A, coarse language, sexual content
Dir: Angela Robinson, US, 108  [ ... ]

Music and poetry at Confed Art Gallery

Dominic Langlois, Andy Creeggan November 30
Confederation Centre Art Gallery  On November 30 a [ ... ]

Owl's Hollow
King's Playhouse

Recent News & Articles

Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels

As part of Wapikoni Mobile’s first-ever coast-to-coast tour, Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels will be st [ ... ]

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

A gift of Island poetry: Diane Morrow

Curated by Deirdre Kessler LOON The single lovely bird
in this sudden pond
beside the bike trail
star [ ... ]

Feetopia Massage
Harmony House Theatre
Farmers Helping Farmers