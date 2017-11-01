From the Noticeboard

A Mi’kmaq from the John Jadis Clan, Mi’kmaq Chief of Lennox Island, 1948-52, 1962-64

Barbara Jadis-Bruised Head

A new family history of a prominent Island Mi’kmaq family has just been published, Frank Jadis: A Mi’kmaq from the John Jadis Clan, Mi’kmaq Chief of Lennox Island, 1948-52, 1962-64.

Frank Jadis (1908-1986) was the Chief of Lennox Island Band on PEI for six years—1948-52 and 1962-64. During that time, he lobbied for many improvements for Lennox Island, including the construction of a new school, the Sisters of St. Martha convent, water lines, and the causeway. He worked at a national level with Chiefs across Canada, and in 1966 he was selected for the Atlantic Advisory Board for the Department of Indian Affairs.

Frank Jadis was a descendant of the John Jadis Clan of Nova Scotia. He and his wife, Mary Jane Thomas, and their seven children lived on Lennox Island before moving to Scotchfort, PEI.

This new book by Barbara Jadis-Bruised Head, youngest daughter of Frank and Mary Jane Jadis, uses the style of a family photo album to document the Jadis history and their numerous accomplishments. It is printed in full color, and features archival family photos from the early 1900s in Shubenacadie, NS, concluding with current family photos of Frank Jadis’ many descendants, most of whom live on PEI.

The book offers numerous genealogies: James Jadis (NS) genealogy beginning 1822; Frank Jadis genealogy; Mary Jane Thomas genealogy; Mary (Morris) Thomas genealogy; the Maloney genealogy (NS) beginning 1848; and the Snake Peters genealogy.

The book is available at the Bookmark in downtown Charlottetown, and at the UPEI bookstore.