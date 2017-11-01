From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Watercolour Holiday Cards with Debbie Mi...

Debbie Misener from the Red House Art Gallery will walk participants step-by-step through a series o [ ... ]

Eye exam program

Through the Eye See . . . Eye Learn® program, children entering kindergarten can receive a free eye [ ... ]

A Mi’kmaq from the John Jadis Clan, Mi’kmaq Chief of Lennox Island, 1948-52, 1962-64
Barbara Jadis-Bruised Head

Frank Jadis: A Mi’kmaq from the John Jadis Clan, Mi’kmaq Chief of Lennox Island, 1948-52, 1962-64—Barbara Jadis-Bruised HeadA new family history of a prominent Island Mi’kmaq family has just been published, Frank Jadis: A Mi’kmaq from the John Jadis Clan, Mi’kmaq Chief of Lennox Island, 1948-52, 1962-64.

Frank Jadis (1908-1986) was the Chief of Lennox Island Band on PEI for six years—1948-52 and 1962-64. During that time, he lobbied for many improvements for Lennox Island, including the construction of a new school, the Sisters of St. Martha convent,  water lines, and the causeway. He worked at a national level with Chiefs across Canada, and in 1966 he was selected for the Atlantic Advisory Board for the Department of Indian Affairs.

Frank Jadis was a descendant of the John Jadis Clan of Nova Scotia. He and his wife, Mary Jane Thomas, and their seven children lived on Lennox Island before moving to Scotchfort, PEI. 

This new book by Barbara Jadis-Bruised Head, youngest daughter of Frank and Mary Jane Jadis, uses the style of a family photo album to document the Jadis history and their numerous accomplishments. It is printed in full color, and features archival family photos from the early 1900s in Shubenacadie, NS, concluding with current family photos of Frank Jadis’ many descendants, most of whom live on PEI.

The book offers numerous genealogies: James Jadis (NS) genealogy beginning 1822; Frank Jadis genealogy; Mary Jane Thomas genealogy; Mary (Morris) Thomas genealogy; the Maloney genealogy (NS) beginning 1848; and the Snake Peters genealogy.

The book is available at the Bookmark in downtown Charlottetown, and at the UPEI bookstore.

Farmers Helping Farmers
Le Trio BBQ Christmas Special

Bilingual Christmas holiday show in Summerside December 9
Harbourfront Theatre  Harbourfront T [ ... ]

Dina

December 6–9
City Cinema 14A, sexual content, language may offend
Dir: Antonio Santini/Dan Sickles, [ ... ]

The Other Side of Hope

December 8–10 & 15–16
City Cinema PG, violence
Dir: Aki Kaurismäki, Finland, 98 min. Sherwan [ ... ]

Honibe
Brakish

Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels

As part of Wapikoni Mobile’s first-ever coast-to-coast tour, Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels will be st [ ... ]

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

A gift of Island poetry: Diane Morrow

Curated by Deirdre Kessler LOON The single lovely bird
in this sudden pond
beside the bike trail
star [ ... ]

