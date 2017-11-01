BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Eye exam program

Through the Eye See . . . Eye Learn® program, children entering kindergarten can receive a free eye [ ... ]

Confed Centre offers Viking River Cruise...

Confederation Centre is offering a new way to support arts programming at the Centre this fall. The  [ ... ]

Margaret A. Westlie

The Back Settlement—Margaret A. WestliePrince Edward Island author Margaret A. Westlie has announced the launch of her latest novel, The Back Settlement, at 1 pm on December 2, at the Montague Rotary Library.

Westlie is the author of severa; novels set on Prince Edward Island: her Scottish Pioneers (formerly Selkirk Stories) novels (Mattie’s StoryAnna’s Secret, and An Irregular Marriage) and her Partners Paranormal series (formerly Haunted PEI) (Shades of MollyMolly and Company, and Ghost Baby). Last spring she launched a new series, Partners Extraterrestrial, with Another Way of Being.

The Back Settlement is the fourth novel in Westlie’s Scottish Pioneer series. Beth Lord, the protagonist, is 32 years old and a drudge in her father’s house. She once turned down a proposal from James. Now she has a second chance if she goes with him to the Back Settlement—today. But Beth’s past clouds her fragile happiness. The day her father shows up uninvited, Beth knows she must act to protect her family and marriage.

Margaret Westlie is a native of Halifax who now makes her home on Prince Edward Island. She is a graduate of the Victoria General Hospital School of Nursing and of Dalhousie University in Halifax. She discovered her talent for writing almost by accident, while completing a degree in church music, and immediately switched her degree plan to English, receiving a Master’s Degree in English with a Professional Writing Emphasis in Prose and Poetry from the University of Missouri. She is the author of eight novels and a collection of poetry and short prose.

The Back Settlement is available online in paperback and e-pub editions. After the launch, it will be available at Bookmark and Indigo in Charlottetown. To learn more about Margaret A. Westlie and her books, visit www.margaretwestlie.com

Events Calendar

Last month November 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30
Sun City Tanning
Fandango - A Christmas Carol

Some Upcoming Events

Battle of the Sexes

December 26–January 1
City Cinema PG, mature theme
Dir: Jonathan Dayton/Valerie Faris, US, 121 min. [ ... ]

Le Trio BBQ Christmas Special

Bilingual Christmas holiday show in Summerside December 9
Harbourfront Theatre  Harbourfront T [ ... ]

Dave Gunning and James Keelaghan in Summ...

January 12
Harbourfront Theatre Singer-songwriters Dave Gunning and James Keelaghan will take to the [ ... ]

Macphail Homestead
Samuel's Coffee Shop

Recent News & Articles

Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels

As part of Wapikoni Mobile’s first-ever coast-to-coast tour, Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels will be st [ ... ]

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

A gift of Island poetry: Diane Morrow

Curated by Deirdre Kessler LOON The single lovely bird
in this sudden pond
beside the bike trail
star [ ... ]

Farmers Helping Farmers
White Oak Cellars
Indian River Festival - Ashley MacIsaac