From the Noticeboard

Margaret A. Westlie

Prince Edward Island author Margaret A. Westlie has announced the launch of her latest novel, The Back Settlement, at 1 pm on December 2, at the Montague Rotary Library.

Westlie is the author of severa; novels set on Prince Edward Island: her Scottish Pioneers (formerly Selkirk Stories) novels (Mattie’s Story, Anna’s Secret, and An Irregular Marriage) and her Partners Paranormal series (formerly Haunted PEI) (Shades of Molly, Molly and Company, and Ghost Baby). Last spring she launched a new series, Partners Extraterrestrial, with Another Way of Being.

The Back Settlement is the fourth novel in Westlie’s Scottish Pioneer series. Beth Lord, the protagonist, is 32 years old and a drudge in her father’s house. She once turned down a proposal from James. Now she has a second chance if she goes with him to the Back Settlement—today. But Beth’s past clouds her fragile happiness. The day her father shows up uninvited, Beth knows she must act to protect her family and marriage.

Margaret Westlie is a native of Halifax who now makes her home on Prince Edward Island. She is a graduate of the Victoria General Hospital School of Nursing and of Dalhousie University in Halifax. She discovered her talent for writing almost by accident, while completing a degree in church music, and immediately switched her degree plan to English, receiving a Master’s Degree in English with a Professional Writing Emphasis in Prose and Poetry from the University of Missouri. She is the author of eight novels and a collection of poetry and short prose.

The Back Settlement is available online in paperback and e-pub editions. After the launch, it will be available at Bookmark and Indigo in Charlottetown. To learn more about Margaret A. Westlie and her books, visit www.margaretwestlie.com.