From the Noticeboard

Corey Poirier

When Atlantic Canada based motivational, and multiple-time TEDx speaker, Corey Poirier, started working for a Fortune 500 company in 1996 in Western Canada, that’s exactly how he felt when he discovered that the training would be minimal at best. He was led to a room where he was to sit for close to a week with nothing more than a Zig Ziglar training video. He decided on that day that at some point he would do his part to make sure fewer people, especially in his home region of Atlantic Canada, would feel helpless in that way in the future.

This was the catalyst for Poirier’s recently released 12th book called The Book of WHY (and HOW). A major expansion on his most recent book, WHY, the book reveals the secrets Poirier discovered while interviewing thousands of thought leaders, lessons on the four “whys” that can change a life and also includes bonus insight from almost 375 thought leaders.

You can grab your copy of The Book of WHY (and HOW) on the right-hand side of his Kickstarter campaign found at www.thebookofwhy.com.