From the Noticeboard

Grant Matheson

Acorn press has published a new memoir by Grant Matheson, The Golden Boy: A Doctor’s Journey with Addiction.

Before opioids destroyed Grant Matheson’s career, he was a pillar of his community—respected physician, loving husband, devoted father, and trusted friend. Grant was a straight-laced kid who grew up to be a clean-living adult. No drinking, no smoking, and certainly no drugs. It took everyone by surprise, most of all himself, when he became addicted to opioids in his 30s. His story hit the local press when he was found guilty of professional misconduct related to his addition, including over-prescribing painkillers to patients so he could buy them back—an infraction that caused his physician license to be suspended.

Matheson’s memoir is a gritty account of his opioid addiction and all that it cost him: various relationships, his career, and almost his life. The Golden Boy takes the reader from the first day of Matheson’s drug addiction to that moment when he decided to rebuild his life through rehab and recovery.

Grant Matheson is the son of a Presbyterian minister, a devoted father of three, a non-practicing physician, and a drug addict in recovery. Grant has not taken narcotics since 2005, but the stigma of his addiction follows him closely in his home province of Prince Edward Island. He hopes his story will help both those struggling with addiction and those who love someone battling the disease.

Grant Matheson will launch The Golden Boy on December 8 a 7 pm at the Beaconsfield Carriage House, 2 Kent Street in Charlottetown.