From the Noticeboard

The Oulipo

Anthology various authors

Local author Jeff Bursey is in good company in the latest anthology from Verbivoracious Press. Verbivoracious Festschrift: Volume Six: The Oulipo (October 2017) is a 500+-page collection featuring work by a roster of internationally respected writers (David Bellos, Andriana Minou, Lance Olsen, and Philip Terry, among others) who were invited to write a piece of fiction, an essay, a poem, or something else, and choose their own constraints. Bursey’s contributions are two chapters from Ennead, a novel-in-progress. One is comprised of notes a businessman makes during trips (on his work, the other passengers, and a particular girl) and the other looks at a married couple going through a rough patch. The chosen restraint is to deliberately not use one letter from the alphabet for each chapter.

Verbivoracious Festschrift: Volume Six: The Oulipo is available from Bookmark and other booksellers, from online sites, and directly from the publisher by writing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .