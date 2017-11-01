From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Drive Thru Living Nativity

The 7th annual Drive Thru Living Nativity will take place at the farm of Chyrs and Doreen Jenkins at [ ... ]

Wintertide Calendar of events

The 2017-18 edition of the Wintertide Holiday Festival Calendar of Events is now available to the pu [ ... ]

The Oulipo
Anthology various authors

Verbivoracious Festschrift: Volume Six The Oulipo Anthology—various authorsLocal author Jeff Bursey is in good company in the latest anthology from Verbivoracious Press. Verbivoracious Festschrift: Volume Six: The Oulipo (October 2017) is a 500+-page collection featuring work by a roster of internationally respected writers (David Bellos, Andriana Minou, Lance Olsen, and Philip Terry, among others) who were invited to write a piece of fiction, an essay, a poem, or something else, and choose their own constraints. Bursey’s contributions are two chapters from Ennead, a novel-in-progress. One is comprised of notes a businessman makes during trips (on his work, the other passengers, and a particular girl) and the other looks at a married couple going through a rough patch. The chosen restraint is to deliberately not use one letter from the alphabet for each chapter.

Verbivoracious Festschrift: Volume Six: The Oulipo is available from Bookmark and other booksellers, from online sites, and directly from the publisher by writing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Winter’s Night

Concerts by Sirens in Charlottetown and Vernon Bridge December 1 & 2
Park Royal Church & St. [ ... ]

The Somewhere Sun

Mark Belfry December 6
Haviland Club Mark Belfry’s The Somewhere Sun will launch December 6 at 7  [ ... ]

A Down Home Christmas

2017 concert series hosted by Janet McGarry and Serge Bernard December 10 & 17
Select locations& [ ... ]

Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels

As part of Wapikoni Mobile’s first-ever coast-to-coast tour, Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels will be st [ ... ]

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

A gift of Island poetry: Diane Morrow

Curated by Deirdre Kessler LOON The single lovely bird
in this sudden pond
beside the bike trail
star [ ... ]

