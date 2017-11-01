From the Noticeboard

Mark Belfry

Mark Belfry’s The Somewhere Sun will launch December 6 at 7 pm at The Haviland Club. Mark wants everyone to celebrate with him, and so as with his first launch is offering a free beverage with every book purchase, and even with the random gift of a free book.

The Somewhere Sun follows from the end of The Suncaster, in which several people pass through an experimental device used to distribute sunlight. The results are catastrophic even for those who survive—Teria Keats is adrift in time, frightened, in mental pain and in danger of being lost forever until she discovers new powers to control her drift.

Through the crisis, Kieron Keats, Teria’s father, also begins to find himself. A big man twisted by the insidious pressure of the New Age into little more than a decorative object, Keats is uncovering love and self-reliance under his submissive New Age programming.

Neither daughter nor father are they aware that evil followed Teria through the suncaster—or that, under The Somewhere Sun, evil is getting a new face.

Like The Suncaster, The Somewhere Sun is a novel for seekers and ideas people. In a future based on the present and the past, this is a story of emergent humanity, of who we may become and who else we might be along the way.

Writing was always Mark Belfry’s intended career but it was only after years of experience—private, public and voluntary—and by learning a little from everyone he knew and met, says Mark, that he felt he could write something meaningful, something you would want to read. Mark and his wife Tricia have made their home in PEI for almost thirty years. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .