BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Speak–Easy Toastmasters

Speak–Easy Toastmasters meet the first and third Wednesday of the month from 6:00–8:15 pm a [ ... ]

Festive Wreath Contest & Exhibition

It’s time for the annual Friends of Confederation Centre Festive Wreath Exhibition. Wreaths are on [ ... ]

Mark Belfry

The Somewhere Sun—Mark BelfryMark Belfry’s The Somewhere Sun will launch December 6 at 7 pm at The Haviland Club. Mark wants everyone to celebrate with him, and so as with his first launch is offering a free beverage with every book purchase, and even with the random gift of a free book.

The Somewhere Sun follows from the end of The Suncaster, in which several people pass through an experimental device used to distribute sunlight. The results are catastrophic even for those who survive—Teria Keats is adrift in time, frightened, in mental pain and in danger of being lost forever until she discovers new powers to control her drift.

Through the crisis, Kieron Keats, Teria’s father, also begins to find himself. A big man twisted by the insidious pressure of the New Age into little more than a decorative object, Keats is uncovering love and self-reliance under his submissive New Age programming.

Neither daughter nor father are they aware that evil followed Teria through the suncaster—or that, under The Somewhere Sun, evil is getting a new face.

Like The Suncaster, The Somewhere Sun is a novel for seekers and ideas people. In a future based on the present and the past, this is a story of emergent humanity, of who we may become and who else we might be along the way.

Writing was always Mark Belfry’s intended career but it was only after years of experience—private, public and voluntary—and by learning a little from everyone he knew and met, says Mark, that he felt he could write something meaningful, something you would want to read. Mark and his wife Tricia have made their home in PEI for almost thirty years. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Events Calendar

Last month November 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30
Feetopia Massage
Waterstone Law Group

Some Upcoming Events

The Viceroy’s House

December 1–5
City Cinema 14A, violence, disturbing content
Dir: Gurinder Chadha, UK/India, 105 min. [ ... ]

Glory Hole: The Sexy Sex Art Show

Sex positive art show at The Guild Until December 2
Gallery at The Guild  Glory Hole: The Sexy [ ... ]

Descendants: A Musical History Lesson

December 1
The Guild New Beginnings Ministries (Dartmouth) has teamed up with Broadway In The HOOD ( [ ... ]

Piatto Pizzeria + Enoteca
Stow-It-All Storage

Recent News & Articles

Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels

As part of Wapikoni Mobile’s first-ever coast-to-coast tour, Wapikoni: Cinema on Wheels will be st [ ... ]

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

A gift of Island poetry: Diane Morrow

Curated by Deirdre Kessler LOON The single lovely bird
in this sudden pond
beside the bike trail
star [ ... ]

Indian River Festival - Ashley MacIsaac
Fandango - A Christmas Carol
Harbourfront Theatre