From the Noticeboard

Frank Pigot and the Hillsoborough River Association

On December 4 from 7 to 9 pm at Beaconsfield's Carriage House on the corner of West and Kent Street, the Hillsborough River Association will launch A History of Mount Stewart: Illustrated & Extended Edition's A History of Mount Stewart: Illustrated & Extended Edition in Charlottetown. Profits from its sales will be invested in the Association's heritage and river conservation programs. This book will be sold through the Association and from locations in Charlottetown including McAskill Woodworking Ltd., Back Alley Music and Bookmark.