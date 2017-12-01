From the Noticeboard

Shift your perspective. Seize your potential. Own your story.

Heather Moyse

Having grown up on Prince Edward Island, Heather Moyse never imagined she would be in a position to motivate and empower other people to achieve their potential. With perspective, drive and determination, Heather has pushed herself in ways she never thought possible. From two-time Olympic gold medalist to World Rugby Hall of Famer, occupational therapist to motivational speaker, she can now add “author” to her resume.

As a full-time motivational speaker, Heather empowers people of all ages and demographics. Now, after much demand, Heather is releasing her first book, Redefining ‘Realistic’: Shift your perspective. Seize your potential. Own your story., as a way to reach more people with her messaging. “There are no guarantees when pursuing any goal, but we are all capable of way more than we give ourselves credit for. And I hope that, after reading my book, people will start to recognize the fears that are holding them back, and start questioning their assumptions of what they believe to be possible or impossible,” she said. This over-300-page book is filled with Heather’s personal experiences and life philosophies with the intent of helping other people shift their perspective to see the possibilities that exist within their circumstance. It has been described as a “must-read for parents, teachers, and leaders,” and Peter Mansbridge described it as “smart, inspiring, and incredibly thoughtful, with a lesson about your potential and how to reach it on every page.”

Recently making the announcement that she is returning to the sport of bobsleigh for the Olympic season, specifically to help push a rookie driver potentially to the Olympic podium, Heather is facing her most epic challenge to date. At thirty-nine years old, having taken a three-and-a-half-year hiatus from training, and having had another hip surgery in that time, she had to prove that she still has what it takes to compete at the Olympic level. Not only did Heather qualify her way back onto the Canadian Bobsleigh team during a testing event last week, she also pushed a mere one one-hundredth of a second off of her personal best push time in the Ice House during that testing, ranking her again as the top brakeman in Canada. Again, by example, Heather is showing people what can happen if one starts redefining ‘realistic’.

Heather’s book, Redefining ‘Realistic’ will be available at selected Prince Edward Island retailers on December 11, as well as Amazon.ca and Amazon.com.

