From the Noticeboard

Erin Suurkoivu

Erin Suurkoivu’s first volume of poetry, Blood for Honey (Lulu, October 2017), reflects on the things many of us may overlook in this day and age, or reflects on the things we miss and long for.

There is love, of course, in all its forms: unrequited, true, and a mother’s unconditionally. There are experiences, whether it be travelling through Europe with an unfavourable companion (“This Was Your Europe”), or giving birth to a firstborn (“Yellow”). There is the revulsion against the drudgery of daily life (“Caught” and “Death to Sundays”), and fearing what the future may bring to us (“Chemical Triumphant”). These are poems that ask the reader to delve a little deeper and meditate on each one, says the author.

Of Finnish and English descent, Erin Suurkoivu was born and raised in Sudbury, Ontario, and has lived in Ottawa, Ontario, Vancouver and Sooke in British Columbia, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. She now makes her home on PEI with her husband and their two children.

Blood for Honey is available online through various retailers as well as directly through the publisher. It can also be picked up at the Bookmark and Indigo in Charlottetown.