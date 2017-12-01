From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Nortons Razzle Dazzle Gala

Heart & Stroke PEI is turning up the glamour and excitement for the 14th annual Nortons Razzle D [ ... ]

BIG Hearts Celebration

Cox & Palmer’s BIG Hearts Celebration 2018 slated for April 14  Heart & Stroke PEI [ ... ]

Erin Suurkoivu

Blood for Honey—Erin SuurkoivuErin Suurkoivu’s first volume of poetry, Blood for Honey (Lulu, October 2017), reflects on the things many of us may overlook in this day and age, or reflects on the things we miss and long for. 

There is love, of course, in all its forms: unrequited, true, and a mother’s unconditionally. There are experiences, whether it be travelling through Europe with an unfavourable companion (“This Was Your Europe”), or giving birth to a firstborn (“Yellow”). There is the revulsion against the drudgery of daily life (“Caught” and “Death to Sundays”), and fearing what the future may bring to us (“Chemical Triumphant”). These are poems that ask the reader to delve a little deeper and meditate on each one, says the author.

Of Finnish and English descent, Erin Suurkoivu was born and raised in Sudbury, Ontario, and has lived in Ottawa, Ontario, Vancouver and Sooke in British Columbia, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. She now makes her home on PEI with her husband and their two children.

Blood for Honey is available online through various retailers as well as directly through the publisher. It can also be picked up at the Bookmark and Indigo in Charlottetown.

Some Upcoming Events

Shack Wacky

Winter review with Patrick Ledwell and Mark Haines  February 3
PEI Brewing Company After a bus [ ... ]

Big Band Tuesdays

January 23
The Pourhouse The Charlottetown Jazz Ensemble will once again present concerts at The Pou [ ... ]

Never Far From Home

Fundraiser for Mental Health Association with Brittany Banks and Natalie MacFadyen December 29
The G [ ... ]

Recent News & Articles

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

2017 Symons Medal

Prestigious honour to be awarded to the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau Confederation Centre of the [ ... ]

CCOA will livestream 2017 Symons Lecture

On November 23 at 12 pm Confederation Centre of the Arts will livestream, in both official languages [ ... ]

