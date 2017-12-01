From the Noticeboard

BUZZon.com
Hear input on 2018 Budget

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Tendering Committee will hold a pre-budget open hou [ ... ]

Rotary Radio Bingo

Every Tuesday night on CFCY 95.1, the Rotary Club of Charlottetown plays Radio Bingo. Cards are avai [ ... ]

A Practical Guide for Teaching Rock Bands in Schools
Steve Giddings

Rock Coach: A Practical Guide for Teaching Rock Bands in Schools—Steve GiddingsRock Coach: A Practical Guide for Teaching Rock Bands in Schools, by Steve Giddings, is designed with the classically trained school music teacher in mind. It encourages teachers to develop the skill-set to teach a rock group at their school.

This book is designed to guide the teacher through tried-and-true best practices for starting a rock band at their school from the first audition to the final concert and gives them the practical skills they need to become a successful rock coach. Topics include the basics of playing each rock band instrument; how rock music is traditionally learned and transmitted; the by-ear-learning process; the step-by-step process of forming a classroom or extracurricular rock ensemble. It applies to all levels of rock music learning.

There will be a book launch jam on January 20 from 5 to 9 pm at Upstreet Craft Brewery, Charlottetown.

Call Me By Your Name

January 8–13
City Cinema 14A, coarse language, sexual content
Dir: Luca Guadagnino, Italy, 132 min. [ ... ]

The Child Remains

The Charlottetown Film Society screening at City Cinema January 21
City Cinema A special screening  [ ... ]

Early work by Nova Scotia artist John Greer Until January 13
Confederation Centre Art Gallery The C [ ... ]

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

2017 Symons Medal

Prestigious honour to be awarded to the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau Confederation Centre of the [ ... ]

CCOA will livestream 2017 Symons Lecture

On November 23 at 12 pm Confederation Centre of the Arts will livestream, in both official languages [ ... ]

