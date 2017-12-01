From the Noticeboard

A Practical Guide for Teaching Rock Bands in Schools

Steve Giddings

Rock Coach: A Practical Guide for Teaching Rock Bands in Schools, by Steve Giddings, is designed with the classically trained school music teacher in mind. It encourages teachers to develop the skill-set to teach a rock group at their school.

This book is designed to guide the teacher through tried-and-true best practices for starting a rock band at their school from the first audition to the final concert and gives them the practical skills they need to become a successful rock coach. Topics include the basics of playing each rock band instrument; how rock music is traditionally learned and transmitted; the by-ear-learning process; the step-by-step process of forming a classroom or extracurricular rock ensemble. It applies to all levels of rock music learning.

There will be a book launch jam on January 20 from 5 to 9 pm at Upstreet Craft Brewery, Charlottetown.