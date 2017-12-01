From the Noticeboard

Dawn Mossman

Dawn Mossman is releasing her first young adult novel, Auracle, in January.

Auracle is set in small town Atlantic Canada. It follows one teenage girl as she explores the concept of self through some basic laws of science and her own notions on spirituality.

The biggest things on the minds of most grade 9 girls are the semi-formal and beginning high school next year. Violet and her two best friends are not like most of the girls in their sleepy town. Violet sets off on a spiritual journey with the help of vivid dreams, an unexpected friend, her deceased grandmother and some mentors from another dimension. She begins to see the aura colors of those around her, and comes to realize that everyone is not who they appear to be and nothing in her life or hometown is black and white anymore.

Of the new book Dawn says, “The premise is that everyone is represented by a colour, their aura colour. I named the main seven characters after the colours they represent. The theory is that if everyone on our planet comes together, it will be the equivalent of the spectrum of light coming together to form the colour white…I am not saying it will be heaven but…“

Dawn was born in Montague and raised in Souris. She has been living in Halifax since graduating from college.