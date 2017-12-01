BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Charlottetown budget input

The City of Charlottetown’s Finance, Audit and Tendering Committee is looking for input from the p [ ... ]

Eye exam program

Through the Eye See . . . Eye Learn® program, children entering kindergarten can receive a free eye [ ... ]

Dawn Mossman

Auracle—Dawn MossmanDawn Mossman is releasing her first young adult novel, Auracle, in January.

Auracle is set in small town Atlantic Canada. It follows one teenage girl as she explores the concept of self through some basic laws of science and her own notions on spirituality.

The biggest things on the minds of most grade 9 girls are the semi-formal and beginning high school next year. Violet and her two best friends are not like most of the girls in their sleepy town. Violet sets off on a spiritual journey with the help of vivid dreams, an unexpected friend, her deceased grandmother and some mentors from another dimension. She begins to see the aura colors of those around her, and comes to realize that everyone is not who they appear to be and nothing in her life or hometown is black and white anymore.

Of the new book Dawn says, “The premise is that everyone is represented by a colour, their aura colour. I named the main seven characters after the colours they represent. The theory is that if everyone on our planet comes together, it will be the equivalent of the spectrum of light coming together to form the colour white…I am not saying it will be heaven but…“

Dawn was born in Montague and raised in Souris. She has been living in Halifax since graduating from college.

Events Calendar

Last month December 2017 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31
Hunter's Alehouse
Dianne Thompson - Registered Dietician

Some Upcoming Events

The Man Who Invented Christmas

January 24–30
City Cinema PG, mature subject matters
Dir: Bharat Nalluri, Ireland/Canada, 104 min.  [ ... ]

Never Far From Home

Fundraiser for Mental Health Association with Brittany Banks and Natalie MacFadyen December 29
The G [ ... ]

God’s Own Country

January 26–27 & February 2–4
City Cinema 18A, coarse language, sexual content
Dir: Francis Le [ ... ]

The Alley
Shaddy's Restaurant

Recent News & Articles

Singsong

Profile: Kelsea McLean by Jane Ledwell Students at Morell High School where choral leader Kelsea M [ ... ]

2017 Symons Medal

Prestigious honour to be awarded to the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau Confederation Centre of the [ ... ]

CCOA will livestream 2017 Symons Lecture

On November 23 at 12 pm Confederation Centre of the Arts will livestream, in both official languages [ ... ]

Confederation Centre - Cruise for the Arts Lottery
Shaddy's Restaurant
Confederation Centre - Cruise for the Arts Lottery