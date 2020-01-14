From the Noticeboard

Susan Doiron

Susan Doiron, an Island author and counselling therapist has published a new book, Journalling with Soul. The book launch will occur January 31 at 7 pm at the Cornwall Public Library.

Journalling with Soul is the third publication in Susan’s Finding Blue Beach Glass personal and vocational development series. She is passionate about helping people discover who they really are and, by extension, finding a way of being and doing in the world that gives meaning and purpose to their lives. Applying a spiritual practice or discipline such as journalling provides that dimension of depth, value, relatedness, and meaning for our lives that we all seek.

The guided meditations contained within this book evolved from Susan’s journalling. They are her own personal stories told from the soul’s point of view.

Journalling with Soul would benefit anyone who: seeks a pathway toward their true calling; wishes for a more attentive, deeper personal relationship with soul; and/or desires access to a source of wisdom that gives depth and meaning to the small details of life, as well as life’s major decisions and changes.

After experiencing Journalling with Soul, Susan’s hope is that her readers allow the stories to capture and captivate them into forming a deeper appreciation and intimate relationship with soul and its desire to make a difference in the world.

Susan holds a MEd in Counselling and is a Canadian Certified Counsellor with the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association. She is currently working in private practice and as a school counsellor.

Journalling with Soul is published through Amazon. It is available online at Amazon.ca. Info/follow: findingbluebeachglass.wordpress.com, Facebook, or Twitter.