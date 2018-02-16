From the Noticeboard

Spreading kindness, one hashtag at a time

Jason Tremere

Riverview, NB teenager Rebecca Schofield was recently named "Newsmaker of the Year" for 2017 as a result of her goodwill, bravery, and poise in the face of adversity.

At 17, she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in December 2016 and asked friends and family on Facebook to perform acts of kindness in her honour and tag them on social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

Since that time, the hashtag has spread throughout Canada and the US and made it's way into many other countries worldwide. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recognized her, "inspiring commitment to community" and local politicians unanimously declared the 3rd Saturday of every September in New Brunswick, "Rebecca Schofield Day."

Becca's Facebook group currently has over 19,000 members and acts of kindness are shared there on a daily basis. The scope of the movement is hard to see without stepping back and seeing the scale of what is happening in there. That's what author Jason Tremere has done by compiling and editing posts from the first 10 weeks of the movement in a new book.

Jason Tremere was born and raised in Charlottetown and later settled in nearby Moncton, NB to raise his family. Early in 2017, he became friends with Rebecca Schofield's father Darren and offered to help create a fundraising book chronicling the many heartwarming acts of kindness. Through over 1,000 acts of kindness big and small, he hopes these stories will spread her message and inspire others to spread good into the world.

The paperback, published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform is currently available on Amazon.ca.

The author is currently planning an in-store book signing in January at Indigo Charlottetown. Net proceeds from book sales are being returned to the Schofield family and this book was created with their full participation.

Info: Jason Tremere, jasontremere.com/beccatoldmeto-book, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 506-862-0106