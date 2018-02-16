BUZZon.com
Submit Event

From the Noticeboard

Island Gaming

IGCON Island Gaming Event takes place February 10–11 at Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. The Trade C [ ... ]

Crokinole at The Mount

The Mount Continuing Care Community is interested in hosting a weekly Crokinole game. Anyone interes [ ... ]

Spreading kindness, one hashtag at a time
Jason Tremere

Riverview, NB teenager Rebecca Schofield was recently named "Newsmaker of the Year" for 2017 as a result of her goodwill, bravery, and poise in the face of adversity. 

At 17, she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in December 2016 and asked friends and family on Facebook to perform acts of kindness in her honour and tag them on social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

Since that time, the hashtag has spread throughout Canada and the US and made it's way into many other countries worldwide. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recognized her, "inspiring commitment to community" and local politicians unanimously declared the 3rd Saturday of every September in New Brunswick, "Rebecca Schofield Day."

Becca's Facebook group currently has over 19,000 members and acts of kindness are shared there on a daily basis. The scope of the movement is hard to see without stepping back and seeing the scale of what is happening in there. That's what author Jason Tremere has done by compiling and editing posts from the first 10 weeks of the movement in a new book.

Jason Tremere was born and raised in Charlottetown and later settled in nearby Moncton, NB to raise his family. Early in 2017, he became friends with Rebecca Schofield's father Darren and offered to help create a fundraising book chronicling the many heartwarming acts of kindness. Through over 1,000 acts of kindness big and small, he hopes these stories will spread her message and inspire others to spread good into the world.

The paperback, published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform is currently available on Amazon.ca.

The author is currently planning an in-store book signing in January at Indigo Charlottetown. Net proceeds from book sales are being returned to the Schofield family and this book was created with their full participation. 

Info: Jason Tremere, jasontremere.com/beccatoldmeto-bookThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., 506-862-0106

Events Calendar

Last month January 2018 Next month
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31
Credit Union Music PEI Week
Confed Centre Showcase

Some Upcoming Events

Winter concert ceilidh series

Select Sundays beginning January 21
Trinity United Church, Summerside A winter concert-ceilidh serie [ ... ]

Music PEI Week lineup announced

January 24–28
Charlottetown  Music PEI has announced the lineup for Credit Union Music PEI We [ ... ]

Jack Frost Winterfest

February 16–18
Charlottetown The Jack Frost Winterfest presented by Island Coastal, returns to Cha [ ... ]

Confederation Centre Art Gallery
Health Within

Recent News & Articles

A gift of Island poetry: Richard Lemm

I SHOULD HAVE FISHED WITH HERONS I should have fished with herons,
scurried after the waves with plo [ ... ]

Arts grants

Artists from across Prince Edward Island continue to enrich the province’s cultural life with the  [ ... ]

Veterans recognized

City of Charlottetown presented Veterans Recognition Awards in November to: Ordinary Seaman W.E. (Bi [ ... ]

Credit Union Music PEI Week
Dundee Arms
Holland College