Events Calendar

Sterling Stratton

Glenaladale Heritage Trust, a community organization conserving and restoring the magnificent Glenaladale House on Tracadie Bay, has announced the launch of a publication by Island educator, author and illustrator Sterling Stratton. Sterling has compiled a collection of pen and ink drawings, anecdotes and history of the architectural features and furnishings of the building.

Exploring Glenaladale reveals many of the unique architectural features and fascinating anecdotes that surround one of PEI’s grandest homes. From the formal entrance to the built in “outhouses,” Sterling’s pen and ink depictions of every nook and cranny bring the significance of the Glenaladale mansion to the reader.

Until recently, the Glenaladale Estate was still in private hands, but with the efforts of a dedicated community group, the building and surrounding lands have been brought into the public sphere. A plan to restore and rejuvenate the property is fully supported by Sterling. Members of the Trust say they are thrilled with the interest and involvement of Sterling Stratton and by the detail and clarity of his sketches.

Exploring Glenaladale will be available for sale at a book launch at Beaconsfield Carriage House in Charlottetown on March 10 from 2 to 4 pm. Proceeds will go towards the ongoing preservation and rejuvenation of the Glenaladale Estate, whose story begins during the age of the absentee landowners and continues through to the rum-running days of Prohibition. Refreshments will be served and Sterling will follow his colourful presentation with a question and answer period. He is also available to community and historical groups who would enjoy future lectures about Glenaladale. Beaconsfield Carriage House is located at 2 Kent Street, Charlottetown.