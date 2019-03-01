Events Calendar

Nicole Spence

Somewhere North of Where I Was—A Memoir, written by Nicole Spence, is the story of a young girl whose childhood innocence is stolen. Told with the reflective voice of a woman who has survived and transcended the trauma of childhood poverty, neglect and abuse, the book draws you into the world of a girl whose tragic circumstances are tempered with family memories.

Spence brings the reader into her world as she lived it, chronicling the years of being shuffled from one alcoholic parent to another and finally into foster care.

Having launched her writing career with her first book, Somewhere North of Where I Was—A Memoir, Nicole Spence joins the ranks of published authors. She holds an English degree with a Minor in Psychology from St.F.X. University. Nicole is a practicing Buddhist, living the values of dharma, caring for her family, volunteering in her community and growing food in her garden. Nicole lives in Antigonish, NS.

A book launch for Somewhere North Where I Was takes place March 16 at Confederation Centre Library, Charlottetown, at 2 pm.

acornpresscanada.com