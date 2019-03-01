Events Calendar

First edition graphic novel to be released March 30

In the autumn of 2018, Sandy Carruthers, Robert Doan and Greg Webster joined forces to create Sandstone Comics—Prince Edward Island’s first small press comic book publisher.

On March 30, Sandstone will release its first anthology book Sandstone Comics Presents #1. This 72-page graphic novel will present three full-length stories written, illustrated, inked and coloured by each of the creators, and the book itself will be printed locally, making this a true Island creation.

The trio have created and built a “shared universe” in which their characters will live, and their stories will occur. The fictional “Charlotte City” is a fantastic yet familiar world, full of rich characters and astonishing events, that they hope will capture the imaginations of longtime comic fans and newcomers alike. Covering genres ranging from sci-fi to super hero action/adventure to noir style detective stories, this first issue is sure to have something for every lover of story and art.

Indestructible

Robert Doan

Indestructible is a modern day story of a hero who has nothing to lose. After succumbing to a terrible accident in order to save his fellow colleagues, Martin, our hero ends up with extraordinary abilities, but he is also faced with something that could change his life forever. Join him as he faces off against a galactic threat known as the Space Simian. As the story unfolds over a series of issues you will find out more about his past, his presence in Charlotte City and what will be his fate.

The Ghost of the Cradle

Greg Webster

When a mysterious vigilante starts targeting the criminal underworld of the Cradle, a borough of Charlotte City, Detective Alex Turnbull is tasked with tracking down this strange new threat. Turnbull is forced to face his own personal demons in the hunt for this ghostly persona, all while under the watchful eye of an even deadlier menace looming in the shadows. Who is the Ghost of the Cradle? Exactly what is behind his vendetta with the criminal element of the city? Will Alex Turnbull be able to pull himself together and get the answers he seeks? All will be revealed in time. The investigation begins in The Ghost of The Cradle #1.

Leap Frog

Sandy Carruthers

In the far distant future, a massive Interstellar craft is travelling at near the speed of light. Behind it is the dying star which forced its inhabitants to leave their solar system. Before it is their new home, the nearest star. After hundreds of generations, they are half way there, but still have a long, long way to go. Now, upon approaching an asteroid belt, they must commandeer their vessel to tap into the rich resources it has to offer which will enable them to push ever forward. The dangers to both inhabitants and ship are great, and tensions are high as the current high commander and crew navigate this immense task before them. Amidst the dark void, though, a lone beacon is picked up on their sensors. Could this anomaly actually be first contact from another alien species, and if so, are they friendly or hostile?

Sandstone Comics Presents #1 will be released on March 30 at the Island Entertainment Expo in Charlottetown. It includes a sneak peak of Century Man—an upcoming story by Sandy. In short, the trio aim to create fun comics, new stories and rich characters for their fans to connect with and develop long term relationships with.

For information and images from the book, sandstonecomics on FB and kickstarter.

Pre-orders are available now. Contact Greg Webster at 902-439-6247 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .